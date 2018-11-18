Looking Forward To Seeing What He Can Do – Liverpool Star Relishing Youngster’s Return

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has praised Rhian Brewster’s enthusiasm and says he cannot wait to see what the teenager can do on the pitch.



Brewster, like Oxlade-Chamberlain, is currently recovering from an injury and the two have shared time in the physio's room.











An ankle injury suffered in September has kept Brewster out of action so far and he is not expected to return until December.



Brewster had an incredible 2017 as he helped the England Under-17s lift the Under-17 World Cup and was the highest goalscorer in the competition with eight strikes.





Oxlade-Chamberlain had some kind words for the 18-year old and praised his youthful zeal in rehabilitation.



“He is a great lad; I don’t really have to tell him too much, a lot of the time he is checking in on me, to be honest”, Oxlade-Chamberlain told Liverpool’s official website.



“He is always so positive, he has got that youthful enthusiasm about him, which is again really good to have around – it keeps me going.



“I’m glad to see him pushing on, he is going to be getting closer.



“That’s really good and I look forward to seeing what he can do on the pitch now.”



Brewster signed his first professional contract with the Reds in July, but has suffered bad luck with injuries.



Liverpool will play a lot of games in the December and January period and Brewster will hope to get a few minutes of first-team football when he returns.