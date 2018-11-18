Memphis Depay Was Lost Soul At Manchester United – Former England Goalkeeper

Follow @insidefutbol





Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson feels Memphis Depay has benefitted from a move away from Manchester United.



Depay scored a goal and was impressive for the Netherlands when they beat world champions France 2-0 on Friday to keep their UEFA Nations League finals hopes alive.











The 24-year old signed for Manchester United in 2015 after a stellar season with PSV Eindhoven, but failed to adapt to the rigours of the Premier League after taking the number 7 shirt.



Depay left Manchester United after just 18 months as Lyon came calling in January 2017 and the move to Ligue 1 has benefitted the winger.





Robinson believes the pressure of playing for Manchester United was too much for Depay who is now enjoying his football at Lyon.



“At Manchester United he looked a bit of a lost soul, it wasn't his home,” Robinson said on beIN Sports.



“He's playing with a little less pressure on him at Lyon, he's playing with a bit more freedom and happiness.



“And he is the key man for the Dutch and leads the line, and is enjoying being the main man.



“To take the number 7 shirt at Old Trafford, it was a big statement.



"He didn't settle. It wasn't for him and he seems to have found a home at Lyon.”



Depay has managed five goals and five assists for Lyon in the Ligue 1 this season and is the joint highest goalscorer for the French giants.