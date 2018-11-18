XRegister
18/11/2018 - 22:35 GMT

Mentally Was Thinking About Stoke Move Before Liverpool Came Calling Reveals Reds Star

 




Andrew Robertson has revealed that before Liverpool came in for him he was getting his head around a potential switch to Stoke City.

The highly-rated left-back had just one year left on his contract with Hull City following the Tigers' relegation from the Premier League in the summer of 2017.




Robertson had decided to leave Hull and several clubs were showing interest in securing his services.

Stoke, then under Mark Hughes, were firm fans of the full-back and Robertson quickly came to the view that a switch to the Potters would be a smart move if it happened.
 


And so, before Liverpool arrived on the scene, Robertson was mentally preparing to join Hughes at Stoke.

Robertson said on Open Goal: "Stoke were quite interested in me.


"Mark Hughes liked me and I think there was a wee bit of chat with them.

"So I was thinking they were a really good option; I think they finished top ten that season and I was trying to get my head on [a move to] Stoke.

"I was thinking they were really keen and at that point Mark Hughes' [side] was playing good football and they had Erik Pieters; I wasn't sure if I was going in as backup to him as he was flying that season", Robertson added.

Liverpool then entered the mix and moved quickly to seal an £8m switch to take Robertson to Anfield.

He has kicked on under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, turning out in a Champions League final and being named Scotland skipper.

Robertson, who is under contract with Liverpool until the summer of 2021, has so far made 45 appearances across all competitions for the Reds.
 