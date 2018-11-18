Positional Change Means I Need To Be Fitter To Cope, West Ham Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United defender Declan Rice has revealed he is enjoying his new role in the midfield for the Hammers this season, but admits it requires him to hit a higher level of fitness.



Manuel Pellegrini’s arrival has seen Rice play in a defensive midfield role and after a tough start, the 19-year old has become an integral part of the team.











Rice played just 45 minutes in West Ham’s opening four games, but was handed a start in midfield when the Hammers finally ended their losing run to pick up their first win of the season.



The highly-rated youngster has missed just a minute’s action since West Ham’s defeat against Wolves in early September.





A natural centre-back, Rice feels playing in midfield requires players to be fitter as the position demands more intensity than playing at the back.



“In this position, I also get to play and go forward with the ball”, Rice told West Ham United’s official website.



“I don’t try to over-complicate anything.



“I just play what I see, because once I started over-complicating things and giving the ball away, there’s nothing worse than having to chase back for the ball so, when I get the ball, I just look to get my head up and give it.



“I’m just trying to always keep the game ticking, as well as doing the defensive side of the game.



“You have to be fitter as it’s a much more intense position than centre-half, but I’m really, really enjoying it and long may it continue.”



The Hammers will take on Manchester City when club football resumes after the international break.