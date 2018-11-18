Sheffield Wednesday Star Dubbed Clever Footballer By Former Scotland International

Follow @insidefutbol





Kenny Miller believes that Sheffield Wednesday striker Steven Fletcher is a clever player, after the 31-year old got on the scoresheet in Scotland’s 4-0 win against Albania.



Fletcher impressed after he was given his first cap in more than a year and converted a penalty late in the first half to double his side’s advantage.











Alex McLeish’s side were comfortable in the second half and scored two more goals to win the game convincingly and go level on points with Israel, who top Group 1 in the Nations League C.



Miller believes that while Fletcher might not have the pace needed to beat defenders, the Sheffield Wednesday striker has good technique and is a clever footballer.





"Fletcher was not blessed with blistering pace but he has always had a very good technique. He is a very clever footballer”, Miller said on BBC Sportsound.



"He might not have been in the squad had everyone been available, but I thought he was great.



“There is not a great deal of experience when you look through the team, but he brought something to it and got his 10th international goal – albeit a penalty – which was fully deserved.



"He held the ball up well and with his all-round game, he sucked in defenders which allowed the wingers to get into the space behind."



Scotland will face Israel on Tuesday and will hope to make their home advantage count and top the group.



Only a win would guarantee McLeish’s side top spot as they lost to the Israelis at Haifa in October and have an inferior head to head against Israel.