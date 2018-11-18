So Relaxed On The Ball – Rangers Talent Reveals Admiration For Manchester City Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers goalkeeper Aidan McAdams has revealed that Manchester City custodian Ederson is someone he looks up to.



McAdams moved to Rangers from Celtic in the summer of 2017 and has made good progress after he was given a chance with the club's Under-20s team, a step up from the Rangers Under-18s.











Ederson lifted the Premier League title with Manchester City in his debut season and is now a key man under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium, while McAdams is a big fan of the Brazilian’s calmness on the ball and his shot-stopping ability.



“Ederson”, McAdams said on a Twitter Q&A session when he was asked who is his biggest inspiration as a player.





“He is young, but he is so relaxed on the ball and a great shot-stopper.



“A lot of good attributes."



McAdams signed a three-year deal with Rangers in 2017 and will hope to impress with the Under-20s and earn a spot in the senior squad.



The Gers managed to close the gap on second-placed Hearts in the Scottish Premiership table before the international break and will take on Livingston on Saturday when club football resumes.



The games will come thick and fast for Steven Gerrard’s side before the all-important Old Firm derby against Celtic in late December.