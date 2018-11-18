Steve Bruce Realised It Didn’t Actually Work – Andrew Robertson On Former Hull Boss Backtracking

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson has revealed that Steve Bruce was forced to backtrack during his time as Hull City boss when, in a fit of pique, he demanded players come in for training the next day after a game against Burnley.



Hull swooped to sign Robertson from Dundee United in the summer of 2014 and the defender became a key man under Bruce.











Robertson enjoyed a good relationship with Bruce, but admits that the former Manchester United defender would not shy away from letting the players know if he was unhappy.



And Bruce was fuming following one game, a defeat to Burnley in 2014 before an international break, when his Hull side went down 1-0 at Turf Moor.





Robertson admits Bruce was so angry that he overlooked the fact a large number of the squad were jetting off on international duty when he ordered the players in the following day for training.



And as such, Bruce was forced into an embarrassing U-turn.



"We had a couple of bad chats with him, just because of results, after games", Robertson said on Open Goal.



"I remember Burnley away before an international break, he was fuming at us.



"He was like 'you're all in tomorrow!'



"Then he actually looked at it and thought 'this doesn't work because I've got people going all over the world and I can't keep them in'.



"So he came back in and said 'I'll see you Tuesday!'"



Bruce's time at Hull came to an end in the summer of 2016, with the manager unhappy at the club's lack of progress in the transfer market.



Robertson meanwhile ended his association with the Tigers the following year, when Liverpool splashed out £8m to take him to Anfield.

