X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

19/11/2018 - 22:16 GMT

I Had Fun Against Liverpool – Maurizio Sarri Picks Most Enjoyable Game

 




Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri insists that while the game against Burnley was his team's best performance tactically, he got more enjoyment from a draw against Liverpool.

The match against Burnley played late in October ended in a 4-0 win for the Pensioners, one of the biggest wins of the season for the Blues, with the veteran manager insisting that it was tactically his best.




But while the three points was collected against the Clarets, Sarri took more enjoyment from a rollercoaster draw against Liverpool, which ended 1-1.

While Sarri always wants to win, he admits that he is able to take pleasure from a good performance from his men in a draw.
 


"Even when a game is close I can enjoy it", Sarri told his club's official website.

"I can enjoy if the match is a good match.


"For example, we did not win against Liverpool but I enjoyed the match. It was a very high level, so at the end of the match I was happy with the performance.

"I think that one was the best match so far.

"I think from the tactical point of view, our best performance was at Burnley. But the match was different.

"I had more fun against Liverpool. Without winning!"

Sarri's team are one of the three in the Premier League that are unbeaten so far this season and are currently placed third behind Manchester City and Liverpool, with four points separating them from the top.
 