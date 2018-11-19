I Learned Lots From Celtic’s Scott Brown – Liverpool Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson has admitted that he learned a lot from Celtic skipper Scott Brown during his formative years with the Scotland national team.



Robertson, who was named Scotland captain ahead of the start of their UEFA Nations League campaign in September, has established himself as a key figure for both club and country over the last 12 months.











The 24-year-old was handed the armband by Alex McLeish on the back of a stellar campaign for Liverpool that saw him play in the Champions League final in May.



Robertson is viewed as a key man for Scotland going forward and has big responsibility on his shoulders as the skipper.





The full-back has received advice and revealed that he learned a lot from Bhoys captain Brown during his formative years under the midfielder in the national team.



Robertson also added that Brown is a big game player who always steps up to the occasion and motivated everyone within the ranks to remain focused all the time.



“Yes, learned a lot off him [Brown]”, Robertson said on Open Goal.



“He was brilliant at everything, honestly everything because in the big games he always stepped up.



“If you look at the big games, Broony was probably always man of the match or up there and that is the most important job.



“He was just our driving force in the midfield and then off the pitch, he always got the lads going and was obviously professional and made sure we did everything right.



“We were quite lucky at that time because Darren Fletcher came back in the squad as well so we basically had two captains.”



Scotland registered an emphatic 4-0 win over Albania on Saturday and will next face Israel in the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday at Hampden Park.

