I Need To Improve On These Two Things – Leeds United Talent

Leeds United talent Jack Clarke has revealed that it was his decision to become a winger and says that he has to improve on his left foot and heading abilities.



Clarke, who came up through the academy at Thorp Arch, was promoted to the first team squad by Thomas Christiansen last season, but made his senior debut only this year.











The 17-year-old winger impressed for the Under-23s before signing a professional contract with the Whites in 2017, despite attracting interest from Premier League giants Manchester City.



Clarke started for the senior team against York City during pre-season under Marcelo Bielsa and is one of several academy graduates who are now working extensively with the first team.





The youngster revealed that it was his decision to become a winger and admitted that he has to improve on his left foot and heading abilities from last year.



“Well, really my choice [to become a winger]”, Clarke said on LUTV.



“I used to play as a striker then as I got older, I got parked wide really, but it has paid off.



“Definitely my left foot and heading, are the biggest factors [I need to improve on].



Clarke also added that his primary objective for the season is to play as much as he can for the first team.



“[This season I want to] just play as much as I can and just have as big as involvement as I can.”



Clarke made his competitive debut for Leeds when he came off the bench during the 1-1 draw with Brentford in the Championship in October.

