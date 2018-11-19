Loved Playing For Rafael Benitez, Liverpool Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has revealed he owes Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez a lot for getting the best out of him.



Wijnaldum moved to St. James’ Park in 2015, but left after just one season with the Magpies as the club were relegated to the Championship in 2016.











Benitez’s arrival in March 2016 saw Newcastle put up a fight, but in the end, the Spaniard could not save the side from the drop.



Wijnaldum, who played under Benitez for two months before making the switch to Liverpool in the summer of 2016, said he liked played under the Spaniard.





“It was great playing for him, I learned a lot, a lot”, Wijnaldum was quoted as saying by Liverpool’s official website.



“When he came we collected a lot of points.



“He is really good at making a team with the type of players he has and he is also a man who knows how to get every bit of potential out of you.



“I was happy that he was there."



Wijnaldum also has words of praise for ex-Newcastle boss Steve McClaren and feels the players at the club let him down.



“I was devastated that Steve McClaren left because he brought me to Newcastle and he was great to work with and deserved way better from us as players, but I was also happy that I could work with Benitez.”



He was played acorss midfield for Newcastle and scored 11 goals in his solitary season with the Tyneside outfit.



The Dutchman has been used in a central midfield role by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and has played in every Premier League game so far this season.

Wijnaldum is currently on international duty with the Netherlands team and scored the opener in his side’s 2-0 win over France on Friday in the UEFA Nations League.