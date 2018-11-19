XRegister
06 October 2016

19/11/2018 - 12:06 GMT

Now I’m Focused On Manchester City – West Ham Star Ready For Citizens

 




West Ham United forward Marko Arnautovic has insisted that he is now focused on doing well for the Hammers against Manchester City on Saturday after helping Austria to a win over Northern Ireland.

Arnautovic came off the bench in the second half and provided the assist for Valentino Lazaro’s stoppage time winner as Austria registered a 2-1 win over Northern Ireland in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday.




The Austrian forward was rightfully praised at the end of an inspired performance by his coach and team-mates, despite Franco Foda’s men failing to secure qualification to the next round after finishing second behind Bosnia and Herzegovina.

However, the win helped them preserve their status in Group 2 of League B in the UEFA Nations League and Arnautovic insisted that he has now shifted his focus to facing Manchester City on Saturday.
 


“I [now] concentrate on West Ham and we have a big game against Manchester City on Saturday and I am only thinking about this game and the following games”, Arnautovic told the club’s official website.

“My business is to perform on the pitch, to put in performances and that is what I want to do.”


West Ham are currently 13th in the league table and will be up against Manchester City, who are yet to taste defeat in the Premier League, at the London Stadium on Saturday.
 