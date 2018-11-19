So Tough To Deal With – Tottenham Star Sympathises With Team-mate Over World Cup Snub

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur defender Ben Davies has admitted it must have been a bitter pill to swallow for team-mate Moussa Sissoko to be left out of the France squad in the summer.



Sissoko was a regular for his country during Euro 2016, but did not make the cut for the 2018 World Cup and Les Blues eventually went on to lift the World Cup for only the second time in their history.











The former Newcastle United midfielder has recovered well and has forced his way back into Didier Deschamps’ squad as he made an appearance off the bench in France's 2-0 loss to the Netherlands on Friday.



Davies admitted that it must have been difficult for Sissoko to deal with the World Cup snub, but admires the Frenchman’s fighting spirit to bounce back.





“That must have been so tough to deal with,” Davies told Tottenham Hotspur’s official website, speaking about Sissoko's World Cup squad snub.



“In fairness to Moussa, he’s showing what he’s all about.



"Like I said, he’s great bloke and someone who is highly valued in the changing room and we’re all buzzing for him at the moment.”



Sissoko has made six starts for Tottenham already this season and helped Mauricio Pochettino’s side make their best ever start to a Premier League season.