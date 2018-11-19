Trimmed Down, Now Much Fitter – Celtic Man Hailed By Former Top Flight Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Hibernian forward Tam McManus thinks that Celtic winger James Forrest has been the most improved player under Brendan Rodgers at Parkhead, and feels he is also reaping the benefits of being slimmer and fitter.



Forrest added to his stellar start to the season with Celtic by grabbing his first two goals for Scotland during their 4-0 win over Albania on Saturday in Shkoder.











The winger was at his destructive best when Alex McLeish’s side put in a massive shift away from home to keep their hopes alive in the UEFA Nations League.



Forrest’s second goal of the night was a thing of beauty as he flicked the ball over the defender before sending an unstoppable volley beyond the reach of the opposition’s goalkeeper.





McManus believes that Forrest has improved more than anyone under the tutelage of Rodgers at Parkhead by keeping a steady mentality despite his inconsistent start for the Scottish champions.



The former Hibs forward also thinks that Forrest has trimmed down and become even fitter this season for Celtic.



“Up until Brendan Rodgers walked through the door at Parkhead I don’t think anyone would have envisaged him becoming such a key component in the current Celtic side who have dominated Scottish football”, McManus wrote in his column for the Herald.



“Forrest is now one of the first names on the team sheet.



"It has been a remarkable turnaround and he has arguably improved the most out of all players that Rodgers inherited from Ronny Deila.



“Forrest has turned himself inside out at Celtic since.



"He is also durable and always available to the manager as a remarkable 58 appearances for Celtic last season would prove.



“That is also testament to his professionalism and looking after himself more off the pitch.



“You can see he has trimmed down a little and certainly looks a lot fitter."



Forrest has been directly involved in 21 goals so far this season, after scoring nine and registering 12 assists across all competitions for Celtic.

