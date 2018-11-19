Would Be Easy For Joe Worrall To Be Vague On Rangers Future – Nottingham Forest Legend Lauds Honesty

Follow @insidefutbol





Nottingham Forest great Kenny Burns insists that he loves youngster Joe Worrall's honesty in admitting that he has unfinished business at City Ground, playing down the prospect of a permanent move to Rangers.



The 21-year-old is currently on loan at Scottish outfit Rangers, where he has established himself as an essential member of Steven Gerrard's squad.











The youngster has managed eleven appearances overall for the Gers, including six in the Scottish Premiership.



Gerrard has admitted he would like to sign Worrall on a permanent basis, but the centre-back has been clear that he sees himself as first and foremost a Nottingham Forest player – and Burns is delighted with that attitude.





"He is a Nottingham lad, who grew up watching Forest – and he has not given up hope of wanting to play for them, on a regular basis, in the future", Burns wrote in his column for the Nottingham Post.



"And, when asked about his future, that is generally what he says. He believes he has unfinished business at Forest."



Forest legend Burns admits it would be easy for Worrall to play it safe and avoid annoying some Rangers fans, but he is happy with the defender's attitude.



"It is an attitude that is hard not to love.



"It would be very easy for him to be vague; to talk about how much he is enjoying it in Glasgow and to give it the ‘let’s see what happens’ line.



"But he wants to pull on the Garibaldi again next season, following his current loan spell in Scotland, and he has the courage to say so.



"And do you know what?



"He might just have a better chance of doing exactly that, if he keeps working hard at Rangers."



Worrall is competing for a centre-back spot at Rangers with Connor Goldson, Nikola Katic and Gareth McAuley.

