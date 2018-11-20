XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

20/11/2018 - 18:48 GMT

Arsenal Legend Tells Gunners To Give Danny Welbeck New Contract

 




Arsenal legend Ian Wright has revealed he would like to see Danny Welbeck stay with the Gunners beyond his current contract, which runs out next summer.

Welbeck suffered a broken ankle during Arsenal’s 0-0 draw against Sporting Lisbon on matchday four in the Europa League and subsequently went under the knife.




The club are yet to reveal when the striker will be back, but it seems unlikely he will play a big role for Arsenal this season.

Wright explained that Welbeck is a vital member of the squad and says that the club should take that into consideration before deciding what to do with him.
 


“I want us to sign Danny for another year”, Wright said on his official YouTube channel.

“I think he’s a vital member in the squad.


“He’s a very popular member in the squad and I think that is something they should take into consideration.

“So fingers crossed with Danny on that because it’s really unfortunate and unlucky for him to get an injury like that.”

Welbeck made 14 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions and scored five goals before his terrible injury before the international break.

Arsenal signed Welbeck from Manchester United in 2014 and the 27-year old has gone on to make 88 appearances for the Gunners.

 