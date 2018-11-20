Be More Responsible, Luis Suarez Tells Arsenal and Liverpool Target Ousmane Dembele

Follow @insidefutbol





Luis Suarez has called on Arsenal and Liverpool target Ousmane Dembele to match the professionalism levels in the Barcelona dressing room to attain success at the Nou Camp.



Dembele, who joined Barcelona on a €105m deal in the summer of 2017, has struggled to establish himself as a regular in the starting eleven under Ernesto Valverde.











The Frenchman has not started a single league game since September for the Spanish champions and was left out of the Barcelona team that suffered a 4-3 loss to Real Betis before the international break.



It has been claimed Dembele has disappointed Valverde with his level of professionalism, while several sides are keeping tabs on the attacker, including Premier League pair Arsenal and Liverpool.





And Suarez has called on Dembele to match the professionalism levels on offer within the Barcelona dressing room if he wishes to attain success and triumph at the Nou Camp.



"It's not that he has not adapted to the dressing room – the relationship he has with his team-mates is very good”, Suarez told a press conference when asked about Dembele.



"He is happy. But as some of my team-mates have said, and Ousmane himself knows, being a footballer is a privilege.



“I think maybe he should focus more on his football and be more responsible.



"He is very young and can take inspiration from the exemplary professionalism in the Barcelona dressing room.



“He deserves to be there and to triumph with Barca."



Suarez’s Uruguay will go head-to-head with Dembele’s France during an international friendly on Tuesday before they return to Barcelona to face Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

