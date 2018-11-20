Chelsea and Manchester City Target Alex Sandro Admits Premier League Desire

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City and Chelsea target Alex Sandro has revealed he is happy at Juventus, but left the door firmly open for a move to the Premier League.



Sandro moved to Juventus from FC Porto in the summer of 2015 and has grown steadily to be regarded as one of the most talented left-backs in European football.











He has been regularly linked with clubs in the Premier League, with Chelsea and Manchester City both recently mooted to be keen.



The Brazilian was hot property in the summer and Juventus rejected a bid from Paris Saint-Germain to keep the player at the club.





Sandro says he is happy at Juventus, but in words which will encourage his English suitors, admits that he is keen to sample Premier League football.



"I think one day, who knows what will happen. I have a desire to play in the Premier League", Sandro was quoted as saying by beIN Sports.



"But right now I'm very happy where I am, at the club I am at, the league I'm playing in.



"So today, my only thought is to continue where I am because that's where I feel happy."



Sandro has won three Serie A titles, and three Coppa Italias with the Old Lady and has also featured in a Champions League final.



The 27-year old has made 12 appearances in Serie A so far this season and has mustered two assists for his side.