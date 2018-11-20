Didn’t Expect Craig Samson’s Sunderland Switch, St Mirren Star Concedes

Follow @insidefutbol





St Mirren shot-stopper Danny Rogers has revealed that he did not expect Craig Samson's move to Sunderland, but admits that it has handed him a big opportunity.



Rogers, who joined St Mirren on a season-long deal from Aberdeen in the summer, is tipped to make his Scottish Premiership debut against Hearts on Saturday after Samson decided to answer Jack Ross' call.











Samson had started all but one of St Mirren’s games so far this term between the sticks, but announced his retirement last week after he decided to join Sunderland as a goalkeeping coach.



The decision now means that Rogers will become the Paisley side’s first-choice goalkeeper during their battle for survival in the Premiership, starting with the game against Hearts on Saturday.





Rogers, who has made just a single appearance for St Mirren so far this season, revealed that he did not expect Samson to leave the club for Sunderland.



However, the 25-year-old admitted that it has opened up a good opportunity for him to enjoy regular first team involvement at the club.



“I wasn’t expecting Sammy to leave like that but it’s a great opportunity for me now and I’m looking forward to starting against Hearts on Saturday”, Rogers was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.



“I came here with a view to playing and not just sitting on the bench so I’m ready to do my bit for the team.



“Obviously having the knee injury didn’t help me and then Sammy was probably our best player at the start of the season so I could have no complaints at the time.



“But when I came back from injury I felt a lot sharper in training and was making a lot more saves so I thought I was pushing Sammy for a place anyway.



“But now he’s away it’s opened up for me and I really have to make the most if it.”



St Mirren have managed to attain just five points from their 13 games in the Premiership so far this season and are only ahead of bottom-placed Dundee in the league table.



Samson meanwhile is kicking off a new chapter in his career as part of Ross' backroom team at Sunderland.

