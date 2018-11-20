XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

20/11/2018 - 13:46 GMT

He’s So Smooth – Former Premier League Star Hails Spurs and Man City Linked Frenkie de Jong

 




Former Premier League defender Danny Gabbidon has praised Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City target Frenkie de Jong after his performance for the Netherlands against Germany in the UEFA Nations League.

De Jong, who played the entirety of the Netherlands’ 2-2 draw with Germany on Monday, has quickly emerged as a central figure for both club and country this season.




The central midfielder has been reportedly identified as a potential target for both Tottenham and Manchester City, along with Barcelona and Real Madrid, owing to his remarkable performances for Ajax and the national team.

Gabbidon, who played for a number of clubs in the Premier League, praised De Jong after his performance against Germany.
 


The defender commented that De Jong is a major player who is as smooth as a baby’s bottom following his performance for Ronald Koeman’s side.

“Frenkie De Jong is a major player! Smooth as a babies bottom the youngster!”, Gabbidon wrote on Twitter.


De Jong is increasingly attracting interest from a number of clubs and it remains to be seen how much longer Ajax can keep hold of the man who has made 19 appearances across all competitions for the club so far this season.
 