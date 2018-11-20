I Want Him To Get More Minutes – Arsenal Legend On Young Gunner

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal legend Ian Wright feels that Gunners talent Eddie Nketiah deserves a chance to show his talent at the highest level after he opted against leaving the Emirates in the summer.



Nketiah, who made 10 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal last season, has yet to feature for the first team under Unai Emery this term.











However, the unfortunate injury picked up by Danny Welbeck during Arsenal’s Europa League clash with Sporting Lisbon has given rise to thoughts Nketiah might become more involved.



The 19-year-old has been in terrific form for the Under-23 squad after scoring six goals and registering an assist from his seven appearances in the Premier League 2 so far this season.





And Wright believes that Nketiah deserves a chance to prove what he is capable of doing at the highest level, especially since he decided to stay at Arsenal and fight for a place in the first team.



“I’m hoping that at some stage Eddie Nketiah gets a chance”, Wright explained, while sharing his opinion on his YouTube channel.



“You don’t want to get your chance through somebody like Danny Welbeck getting his injury like that, because I think Eddie has done enough up to this point, without Danny’s injury, to get more minutes.



“Hopefully he will get more minutes, because obviously now Danny is injured, and then he too can show people what he is capable of.



“He has chosen to stay and hopefully he will get the chance to prove that it was the right thing to do.”



Arsenal will be aiming to bounce back from a run that has seen them go without a win in their last three outings across all competitions when they meet Bournemouth away from home in the Premier League on Saturday.



It remains to be seen if Nketiah will be involved.

