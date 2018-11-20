I’m Proud – West Ham Supremo Comments On Capacity Increase

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United chairman David Gold has admitted he is proud after confirming that the London Stadium’s capacity will increase up to 60,000 initially and could eventually rise up to 66,000, making it the largest stadium in London.



The club and the London Stadium landlords E20 have come to an agreement on the plan that will see additional matchday revenue for the Hammers after licensing regulations had restricted the capacity of the stadium to 57,000.











Gold was delighted with the outcome of the plan and wrote on Twitter: “Subject to regulatory permissions, West Ham will increase its capacity to 60,000 and leaves scope to expand up to 66,000 in the future.



“The increase would make the London Stadium the largest in London and the second largest in the Premier League. Proud."





West Ham moved to the London Stadium in August 2016 from the Boleyn Ground, but some fans have been left unhappy at the switch due to the distance many seats are from the pitch.



The club recorded an average attendance of 56,896 in the 2017/18 season.



West Ham are currently 13th in the Premier League table, but have overcome a difficult start to the season that saw them lose their opening four league games.



Manuel Pellegrini’s side will take on Manchester City at the London Stadium when club football resumes after the international break.