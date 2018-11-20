It’s My Strength And My Weakness – Liverpool Star On Key Facet To Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum believes his versatility is an advantage most of the time, but also admits that it does have one trade-off.



Wijnaldum was often used as a winger and an attacking midfielder at his former club Newcastle United, where he scored 11 goals in 40 appearances in all competitions.











The Dutch international has made the transition from a more attacking role at Newcastle to a deeper role at Liverpool.



Wijnaldum believes that the experience of playing in so many positions has helped him understand the game better, but he admits that his versatility has allowed managers to use him in other positions.





“It helps you understand the game because you see the game from different positions”, Wijnaldum told Liverpool’s official website.



“Basically you can think for more players and you can help more players because you understand what they are going through.



“It helps me a lot also because I’ve played a lot of games because I can play in different positions.



“But on the other side it was also my weakness, because if a manager has two players who can play as a No.10, but one can play as a winger, you will always move for the other one.



“So it was my strength, but also my weakness.”



The former PSV Eindhoven star has been a key player for Liverpool in midfield as Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Adam Lallana suffered injuries in the opening two months of the season.



Liverpool will resume their Premier League season against Watford on Saturday after the international break.