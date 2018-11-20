Jurgen Klopp Is Selfish – Turkey Boss Hits Out At Nations League Comments

Follow @insidefutbol





Turkey boss Mircea Lucescu has hit back at Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s comments on the UEFA Nations League by terming the German's statement “selfish”.



The group stages of the inaugural UEFA Nations League tournament will come to an end on Tuesday after what has been an unusual and unpredictable tournament so far.











Despite its success in making international football more engaging throughout the year, the tournament has not gone down too well with many people, including Klopp.



The Liverpool boss reflected on the nature of the tournament in October and branded it the most senseless competition in the entire world.





However, Lucescu has hit back at Klopp by terming the Liverpool manager’s statement selfish and claimed that he will understand the importance of the competition if he takes charge of a national side.



"Klopp will change his mind when he heads a national team”, Lucescu was quoted as saying by the BBC.



“National teams should keep playing important matches.



"His statement is selfish."



Turkey have been relegated from League B in the UEFA Nations League after finishing behind Russia and Sweden in Group 2.

