Nothing To Lose, Says Walsall Boss As He Welcomes Underdog Tag Against Sunderland

Walsall manager Dean Keates insists that his team will welcome the prospect of being classed as the underdogs in their next two matches, against Sunderland and Portsmouth respectively.



Keates's side have had a tough time of late, having lost three of their last five games across all competitions.











In the present scenario the next two matches present a difficult prospect, with both Sunderland and Portsmouth being at the top of the table and not having lost in their last five league matches.



The Saddlers' manager, whose team will host second placed Sunderland on Saturday, insists that there is more to gain in the next two games than there is to lose.





“We are classed as underdogs, we are the team that’s not expected to win”, Keates was quoted as saying by Express & Star.



“But in these two games, there’s more for us to gain, for the players to gain, than there is to lose.



“We will go about our business the right way, we will prepare individually for each game, get ourselves set.



"All being well, with the hard work that we put in, we will get our rewards.”



Walsall last met Sunderland in the 2003/04 season in the Championship, being beaten home and away by the Black Cats.

