XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/11/2018 - 22:52 GMT

Nothing To Lose, Says Walsall Boss As He Welcomes Underdog Tag Against Sunderland

 




Walsall manager Dean Keates insists that his team will welcome the prospect of being classed as the underdogs in their next two matches, against Sunderland and Portsmouth respectively.

Keates's side have had a tough time of late, having lost three of their last five games across all competitions.




In the present scenario the next two matches present a difficult prospect, with both Sunderland and Portsmouth being at the top of the table and not having lost in their last five league matches.

The Saddlers' manager, whose team will host second placed Sunderland on Saturday, insists that there is more to gain in the next two games than there is to lose.
 


“We are classed as underdogs, we are the team that’s not expected to win”, Keates was quoted as saying by Express & Star.

“But in these two games, there’s more for us to gain, for the players to gain, than there is to lose.


“We will go about our business the right way, we will prepare individually for each game, get ourselves set.

"All being well, with the hard work that we put in, we will get our rewards.”

Walsall last met Sunderland in the 2003/04 season in the Championship, being beaten home and away by the Black Cats.
 