06 October 2016

26 August 2015

20/11/2018 - 22:44 GMT

Nottingham Forest Star Backs Karim Ansarifard To Make Difference

 




Nottingham Forest defender Michael Dawson believes that new signing Karim Ansarifard will add to the competition for places at the City Ground, in spite of Lewis Grabban having already hit double figures.

The Iranian international arrived late in England after a delay in getting his work permit, with his first game of the season being against Sheffield United on 3rd November.




The match though has been the only one he has featured in so far, sitting on the bench against Stoke City.

Dawson though believes that there is enough quality in the player from Iran to contribute with goals for the team and is sure he will provide competition for Grabban, who has hogged the limelight with ten goals in 18 matches.
 


Pointing to the qualities of Ansarifard's game from what he has seen, Dawson was quoted as saying by the Nottingham Post: "He played in the World Cup this summer.

"He is a player who can hold the ball up, he can finish and he will be looking to get his opportunity and show the fans what he can do.


“When he gets a chance in the side, he will score goals, I am sure.

"Karim has come in to add to the competition and Grabban is on double figures already, which is a great return from 16 or 17 games.”

Ansarifard last played for Olympiacos, but had his contract termnated after the end of the 2017/18 season.
 