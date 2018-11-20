PHOTO: Time To Get In Shape, Manchester City Star Says

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has returned to training after the international break and is looking to get back in shape ahead of a busy festive schedule.



Not being part of the Germany squad for the double header against Russia and the Netherlands, the 28-year-old enjoyed a brief break.











The action though resumes this weekend with the league leaders scheduled to take on West Ham United this Saturday.



And ahead of the match, the Citizens have returned to training, with the former Borussia Dortmund man insisting that it is time for him to get back into shape following the break.



Back in training after a little break. Time to get in shape for some very busy football weeks ahead 👍🏼 #CmonCity #Manchester #aboutyesterday pic.twitter.com/GdzMvocb7g — Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) November 20, 2018



"Back in training after a little break. Time to get in shape for some very busy football weeks ahead", Gundogan said on social media.



Pep Guardiola's side will have a Champions League fixture against Lyon the following Tuesday before heading to the busy festive period.



Manchester City are scheduled to play as many as nine matches next month, starting with Bournemouth on 1st December.



Gundogan contributed with his second goal of the season as his side beat Manchester United on 11th November.

