06 October 2016

26 August 2015

20/11/2018 - 14:00 GMT

Villarreal Could Be Amazing Night At Ibrox – Former Rangers Star




Rangers legend Lee McCulloch feels the Gers fans could be in for a special game against Villarreal at Ibrox next week when the two sides meet in the Europa League.

Steven Gerrard’s side lost 4-3 to Spartak Moscow in their last Europa League outing in what was a thrilling clash, but have a good chance to qualify for the knockout stages.




The Gers managed to hold Villarreal to a 2-2 draw when the two sides squared off at Estadio de la Ceramica in September as the Scottish side bounced back after conceding a goal in the first minute of the game.

Before the crucial game against Villarreal, Rangers will host Livingston in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.
 


Livingston managed a 1-0 win when the two sides last faced off and McCulloch believes the Gers need to reverse that result and go into the Villarreal game on a high.

“The game away to Livi was a frustrating afternoon. Steven didn’t blame the pitch but Rangers just couldn’t get the ball in the net”, McCulloch wrote in his column for the Evening Times.


“That will be one that they want to reverse and ensure they go into the Group G meeting with Villarreal on a high note.

“What a night that could be at Ibrox.”

Before the international break, Rangers picked up a 7-1 win in the Scottish Premiership against Motherwell, to close the gap on second-placed Hearts.

 