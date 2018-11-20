You See What Jurgen Klopp Has Done – Liverpool Striker Lauds Talent Development

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke has praised Jurgen Klopp’s ability to work with young players and get the best out of them.



Klopp has integrated Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold into the first-team and the two have been regulars for the club this season.











Solanke has not been as lucky as the defensive duo as the competition for places in the Liverpool attack is fierce, but he knows that Klopp knows how to develop young players.



“Jurgen is a great manager and he knows what he is doing, especially when he is bringing people through”, Solanke told Liverpool’s official website.





“You can see what he has done with Trent and Joe at the moment and how far they have gone.



“They have been two vital players for us this season.



“I have known them for a few years now so I have seen them breakthrough and he definitely helped them."



Solanke moved to Liverpool from Chelsea in 2017 on a free transfer, but has not been able to break into the first team this season.



The England Under-21 star has played twice for the Liverpool Under-23s this season and has scored two goals.



Solanke will hope to make his first appearance for Liverpool in the coming weeks as the Reds have a busy period after the international break.



Klopp’s side will resume their Premier League campaign on Saturday when they take on Watford.