AC Milan Mull Swoop For Chelsea Benchwarmer

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas is one of the options AC Milan are considering ahead of the January transfer window.



The 31-year-old midfielder missed the start of the season due to an injury, but since his return, he has strictly been an option on the bench for Chelsea in the Premier League.











The Spaniard has started two out of the Blues' four Europa League games so far, but in the Premier League, he is struggling to get into Maurizio Sarri’s plans.



Fabregas’ future at Chelsea has come under the scanner ahead of the January window and one of his old suitors have come to the forefront again this winter.





According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the Chelsea man is at the top of AC Milan’s shortlist of midfield targets ahead of the January transfer window.



The Rossoneri want to add to their midfield this winter and they are again keen to assess the possibility of signing their long term target Fabregas.



The Spaniard has been on AC Milan’s wish list since last year, but so far the player has not pushed to leave Stamford Bridge.



With his contract expiring in the summer, the midfielder could also be available on a cut-price deal in January as Chelsea would not want to see him walk away on a free transfer at the end of the season.

