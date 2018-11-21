XRegister
21/11/2018 - 14:31 GMT

Agent Meets Southampton For Talks Over Client’s Future But Saints Exit Unlikely

 




Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini is rated as unlikely to return to Italy in January despite interest from Fiorentina and Bologna, and his agent meeting Saints for talks today.

The Italian striker has again been a fringe player at Southampton this season and has scored just one goal in two Premier League starts for the club.




Ahead of the January transfer window, there are again suggestions that a move to Italy could be on the cards with Fiorentina and Bologna interested in signing the former Napoli man.

His wages were reportedly a stumbling block for both clubs, but there were suggestions the striker could agree to take a pay cut in order to reignite his career in his homeland.
 


But according to Sky Italia, the chances of Gabbiadini returning to Serie A are slim to none as Southampton do not want to sell him in the middle of the season.

His agent was on the south coast to today in order to discuss his client’s situation and from the meeting, it has emerged that Gabbiadini is unlikely to leave the club in January.


Despite not being a regular starter, the Italian remains a good squad option and Southampton do not want to weaken the squad in the latter half of the season, where they are again expected to fight for survival.

Gabbiadini has regretted not leaving Southampton in the summer and it seems he is unlikely to get his wish in January as well.
 