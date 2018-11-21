XRegister
21/11/2018 - 13:28 GMT

Arsenal Face Tottenham Hotspur Competition In January For 23-Year-Old

 




Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are set to go head-to-head for the signature of Lille attacker Nicolas Pepe in the January transfer window, according to the Times.

A positive start to the season has brought Arsenal right back in the mix to finish in the top four this season and the club are looking to sign players in January to push for a return to the Champions League.




Pepe, 23, has been identified as one of Arsenal’s priority targets for the January window. The Lille attacker has scored eight goals and provided five assists in 13 Ligue 1 appearances this season.

The Gunners are prepared to push for his transfer this winter and his price is expected to be around the £27m mark in January.
 


But Arsenal are not the only club targeting Pepe as it has been claimed Tottenham are also interested in taking the 23-year-old to north London in the January transfer window.

Mauricio Pochettino did not make any additions to his squad in the summer and wants to strengthen his hand during the winter window.


And Pepe is believed to be one of the players Tottenham are closely following at the moment.

A north London derby is set to commence for Pepe’s services once the transfer window opens again in January.
 