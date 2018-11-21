XRegister
21/11/2018 - 16:33 GMT

Championship Assistant Says Leeds Spying Mission Left Him Thinking Whites Best In League

 




West Bromwich Albion assistant manager Graeme Jones has revealed that he was in the stands watching Leeds United's game against Wigan Athletic and went away thinking that the Whites are the best side in the Championship.

The Whites won the match against the Latics 2-1 away from home earlier this month and headed into the game against West Brom with confidence and a spring in their step.




Having watched Marcelo Bielsa's side in action from the stands, Jones insists that he was impressed by what he saw from the Peacocks and at once felt the need to tweak his team's formation for the next game.

The Baggies played with an unusual 4-3-3 formation at the Hawthorns, employing a direct style of play, as they crushed Leeds 4-1.
 


“We played differently against Leeds”, Jones was quoted as saying by Express & Star.

“I’d been to watch Leeds six days earlier against Wigan, and came away thinking they are the best side in the Championship.


“We decided to go with a different tactic and it paid off.

"We’ve now got that in the locker any time we want to use it.

“It paid off – sometimes it does, sometimes it doesn’t.

"Obviously we got it right.”

The defeat at West Brom sent shockwaves through the Leeds camp and the Whites will be looking to make sure they bounce back on Saturday against Bristol City.
 