Chelsea Loanee Izzy Brown Confirms 90 Minute Outing Plans

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United attacking midfielder Izzy Brown has confirmed that he is due to play 90 minutes for the club's Under-23s next week as he builds towards being available for selection with the first team.



Brown, who joined the Whites on a season-long deal from Chelsea in the summer, has yet to feature under Marcelo Bielsa due to a ligament injury he picked up last season.











Despite missing out on almost half of the Championship campaign with Leeds, Brown is now slowly getting back to his best shape and is due to play 90 minutes for the Under-23s against Sheffield United on Monday.



The 21-year-old, who returned to action for the Under-23s against Birmingham last week, is extensively working towards playing the entirety of games for the Under-23 side before making himself available for selection with the first team for the first time this season.



Izzy Brown says he is due to play 90 mins for U23s next week after which he hopes to be available for 1st team selection. #lufc pic.twitter.com/kAfzUTmZv2 — Adam Pope (@apopey) November 21, 2018



Brown confirmed while speaking to BBC Radio Leeds that he is expecting to play 90 minutes next week and then look to be available for the first team.



The Chelsea loanee spent last season on loan in the Premier League with Brighton & Hove Albion, but was restricted to just over 300 minutes of playing time before heading back to his parent club.



Brown has earned a number of caps across various age groups for England and will prove to be a healthy addition to the Whites squad as they prepare to battle for promotion.



Leeds will next face Bristol City at Elland Road on Saturday when the Championship returns to action after the international break.

