Chelsea Was Big But Manchester United On Another Level – Perth Glory CEO

Perth Glory CEO Tony Pignata says that while hosting Chelsea last summer was big for the club, rolling out the red carpet for Manchester United will be on a completely different level.



Manchester United will play two pre-season games in western Australia ahead of the 2019/20 season next summer, against A-League outfit Perth Glory and Leeds United, respectively.











The Red Devils are expected to attract a bumper crowd to the Optus Stadium on 13th of July 2019, when they face Glory in a pre-season friendly.



Chelsea played a pre-season game in Perth in the summer and attracted around 55,000 people, which is the highest attendance recorded for a game at the Optus Stadium.





However, Pignata claimed that the arrival of Manchester United will result in an even bigger spectacle as the Red Devils will attract fans from everywhere.



“Oh, massive news to play a team like Manchester United in Perth. It’s sensational and it’s fantastic for the city of Perth and Perth Glory”, Pignata told the club’s official website.



“Chelsea, you know, 55,000 was sensational.



“I think Man United is going to be at another level definitely and you are going to get fans from all over Australia, coming to the game, coming to Perth and watching the Perth Glory in action as well."



Pignata went on to claim that Glory can cause an upset against the Red Devils during the meeting next year, especially considering the fact that the game is in pre-season.



“Why not? [We can beat Manchester United as], they are coming in for pre-season as well as we and it’s not always about the results.



"But it’s a great way to start our campaign for 2019/20 as well”, he added.



Manchester United will spend 10 days in Perth next July as they prepare for the two games.

