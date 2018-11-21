XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

21/11/2018 - 22:34 GMT

Claim From Italy: Inter Moving Towards Letting Manchester United Target Go

 




Inter are closing in on a decision to sell Manchester United defensive target Milan Skriniar at the end of the season, it has been claimed.

Skriniar’s consistent performances in his first season at Inter led to interest from big clubs in Europe during the last summer transfer window.




The Slovakia defender did not push for a move and the bids Inter received, one from Manchester United, were not big enough to tempt them into selling the centre-back.

Inter have been working on a new contract for Skriniar since the end of last month, but talks have not been fruitful and the defender has already rejected an offer worth €2.5m per season.
 


The defender wants more money and according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, the Nerazzurri are now gradually moving towards the decision to sell him in the summer.

Inter are aware that Skriniar is a highly rated player in Europe and they would get a big fee if they decide to sell him.


The Serie A giants value the player anywhere between €70m to €80m and believe they could get such a price for him in the summer.
 