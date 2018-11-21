Claim From Italy: Juventus Prepare Bid For Paul Pogba

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus are ready to table a bid for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, according to Turin-based daily Tuttosport.



Pogba’s future at Manchester United remains subject to much speculation this season due to his difficult relationship with manager Jose Mourinho.











The midfielder has continued to remain an integral part of the team despite his differences with the manager and the club are in no mood to let their star player leave.



He has been regularly linked with a move back to Juventus and it has been claimed that the Italian club are now prepared to slap in a bid for the French midfielder.





Juventus are claimed to be ready to offer a fee of around €60m to take Pogba back from Manchester United, who paid a fee north of €100m to sign the Frenchman in 2016.



A January move is rated as unlikely and Juventus are tipped to need to improve any offer to make Manchester United think of a sale.



Despite Mourinho’s feelings towards Pogba, the Manchester United hierarchy consider the midfielder as their crown jewel and are not keen to see him leave.



A summer move could be possible if the Frenchman pushes for a transfer, but for the moment Manchester United remain as reluctant as ever to sell.

