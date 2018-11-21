Everton Loanee Not Planning To Return To Goodison Park

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton loanee Nikola Vlasic is not interested in returning to Goodison Park as he wants to play in Italy or Spain, with AC Milan and Inter keen.



The attacking midfielder joined Everton from Hajduk Split last year, but made just 19 appearances for the club before moving to CSKA Moscow on a season-long loan deal in the summer.











The 21-year-old attacking midfielder has shone in the Russian top tier and has scored three goals in 13 league appearances for CSKA Moscow.



His performances in Russia have piqued the interest of clubs in Italy and AC Milan and Inter are considering signing him following the end of his loan spell next summer.





Everton have also been closely following his loan stint, but according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, he is not interested in returning to Goodison Park ahead of next season.



His experience in England has left a bitter taste in his mouth and he is claimed to be eyeing a move to Spain or Italy once his loan stint in Russia comes to an end.



Vlasic’s agent also recently discussed the possibility of Italian clubs wanting to sign his client.



It remains to be seen whether Everton can convince the player to continue his career in England next summer.

