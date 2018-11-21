I Speak To Them Both – Rangers Talent Hails Senior Duo’s Influence

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers youngster Aidan McAdams has revealed that both Allan McGregor and Wes Foderingham have extended their help towards him during training sessions with the first team.



McAdams, who swapped Celtic’s youth team for a move to Rangers in the summer of 2017, was promoted to the Gers’ Under-20s squad under Graeme Murty earlier this season.











The 19-year-old shot-stopper featured during Rangers’ Games Programme fixtures against some of the top young talents across Europe last season and is now aiming to push for a first team opportunity.



However, McAdams is still far from getting the nod under Steven Gerrard considering the stellar form of McGregor and the presence of an able deputy in the form of Foderingham as first and second choice options, respectively.





Despite crossing the Old Firm divide at such a young age, McAdams admitted that he has been well received by his new team-mates at Ibrox.



McAdams also added that both McGregor and Foderingham have extended their support towards him during training sessions with the first team.



“Allan is a man with great experience in the game and he has been through it all in football”, McAdams was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.



“He started out with Rangers and was successful here, he has done well down south and he has played in Turkey, so he has plenty of experiences to draw on and pass on.



“Wes has been a big help to me as well and I speak to them both whenever I can during training and before and after training.



“I pick up on things that they see as well as the coaches so both of them have been really helpful.”



McAdams will be aiming to work towards proving that he made the right decision by switching from Celtic last year.

