I Want Derby To Be Like Chelsea In This Aspect – Frank Lampard

Follow @insidefutbol





Derby County manager Frank Lampard has insisted that he wants the Rams to follow in the footsteps of the standards set by his former club Chelsea when it comes to focus and preparation.



Lampard, who took his first steps into management with Derby in the summer, has given a good account of himself during the first half of the Championship season.











The Rams currently occupy the final playoff position in the Championship table in sixth and enjoyed a decent run in the EFL Cup, where they beat Manchester United at Old Trafford before bowing out to Chelsea in the fourth round.



Despite his promising start to life at Pride Park, Lampard is aware the job is nowhere near done and he has taken a relentless approach to the standards he wants in place at the club.





Derby suffered a 3-0 loss against Aston Villa before the international break and have struggled to remain consistent.



And Lampard insisted that he wants his players to follow the standards set by his former club Chelsea when it comes to maintaining focus and preparing in the right manner for games to achieve the desired results.



"As a player, I was fortunate enough to be at a club that was so driven with people around me, people like John Terry, Didier Drogba, and whoever the manager might have been”, Lampard was quoted as saying by the Derby Telegraph.



“At a club where success is second nature, it has to be there and it allowed for nothing else.



"So, if we won a game I was always thinking about where we were in the table, what do we need to do to stay where we were in the table or improve.



“Those things were standard at Chelsea.



"We are in a different position here at the moment, but I want the standard to be the same.



"It is focused – ask most teams, most players, most successful people.”



Derby will next face Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Saturday in the Championship as they look to return to winning ways.

