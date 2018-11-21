XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

21/11/2018 - 16:51 GMT

I’m Honoured To Be At Rangers And I Need To Do This – Mark Allen

 




Rangers director of football Mark Allen says that he feels honoured to be in the position he is at the club and insisted that he is focused on creating a winning environment at Ibrox.

Allen, who was handed the job of director of football at Rangers following a stint with Manchester City's academy, has been working hard on backing manager Steven Gerrard.




With Pedro Caixinha being sacked following poor results at Rangers, Allen is now working with his second permanent manager in the shape of Gerrard and says he is craving a winning environment.

Despite the tough nature of the job, Allen insists he is honoured to be Rangers' director of football.
 


And he knows to succeed he will have to put a plan in place which can continue long after he is gone.

“I feel privileged to be the director of football at Rangers”, Allen said in a Q&A session on Twitter.


“The long term goal has got to be to create the winning environment that we all crave.

“One of the most critical elements is to ensure whoever the director of football is, that there is a well-structured and sustainable plan.

“My long term goal is to deliver both of these things.”

Allen was involved in no fewer than nine permanent signings for Rangers in the summer, along with several loans.
 