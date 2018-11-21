Liked What Leeds Fans Said But If We Win Cup I’ll Shave It Off – Mirco Antenucci On Beard

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United striker Mirco Antenucci has vowed to shave off his beard if SPAL win the Coppa Italia this season.



The striker returned to his homeland from Leeds in 2016 to link up with SPAL and helped the club win promotion to Serie A in his first season.











Antenucci netted 20 goals in all competitions as SPAL went up, while he netted eleven in Serie A last term as the club avoided relegation.



Now Antenucci is eyeing a trophy at SPAL and, revealing he has had his beard since his Leeds days and recalling what Whites fans said about it, is ready to shave it off if he can win the Coppa Italia.





"OK, if we win the Coppa Italia, I will cut my beard", Antenucci told Gazzetta dello Sport.



"I have had it since my Leeds days.



"I liked that the fans even coined the slogan 'Fear the beard' with a shirt, well, I kept it."



SPAL have been drawn to face Sampdoria in the fourth round of the Coppa Italia.



Antenucci's side currently sit in 15th spot in the Serie A standings, having taken 13 points from their opening 12 games.



They are in action at the weekend away at champions Juventus.

