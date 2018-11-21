Liverpool and Wolves Target Too Focused On Money, Toulouse President Indicates

Follow @insidefutbol





Toulouse president Olivier Sadran has indicated that Wolves and Liverpool defensive target Jean-Clair Todibo is paying too much attention to how much he will earn with his next contract.



The 18-year-old centre-back has emerged as a mainstay in the Toulouse starting eleven this season and has attracted the prying eyes of big clubs in Europe.











Despite his tender years, clubs such as Liverpool and Wolves are keen to take him to England, while Juventus have reportedly tabled a contract in front of his advisers.



Todibo is out of contract at Toulouse at the end of the season and the club are trying desperately to convince him to sign on a fresh long-term deal with them.





But an agreement remains elusive and Sadran, the president of the Ligue 1 outfit, indicated that at the moment it is more about the money than the actual football aspects which are stopping Todibo from signing a new deal.



He told Italian outlet CalcioNapoli24.it when asked about the young centre-back: “If we give him €100m, he will stay with us.”



A product of the Toulouse academy, the defender grabbed at the opportunity to replace Issa Diop, who joined West Ham in the summer, this term.



Todibo made his debut at the start of the season and has racked up ten starts in Ligue 1.

