Napoli Reignite Interest In Manchester United Outcast Ahead Of January Window

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United outcast Matteo Darmian has reemerged as a target for Napoli ahead of the January transfer window.



The Serie A giants were one of the many Italian clubs who were interested in Darmian in the summer, but the Azzurri refused to get close to Manchester United's valuation of the player.











The Italian defender started the opening Premier League game of the season for the Red Devils but has not played a single minute of football since then.



His contract expires at the end of the season, but Darmian is prepared to push for a move in January as he is keen to play regular football in the latter half of the season.





And according to Italian radio station Radio Kiss Kiss, the defender has again emerged as a target for Napoli, who are interested in signing full-backs this winter.



Despite his fringe status at Manchester United, Darmian remains a coveted player in Italy and Napoli are again keen to explore the possibility of signing him in the January window.



If Manchester United finally decide to show him the door, there could be a real scramble for his services as Juventus and Inter are also considering snapping him up.



His suitors could also wait until the summer when he will be available on a free transfer.

