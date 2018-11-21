XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

21/11/2018 - 16:24 GMT

Paris Saint-Germain Ready To Cash In On Tottenham Hotspur Target

 




Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to listen to offers for contract-rebel Adrien Rabiot, who is a Tottenham Hotspur target, in the January transfer window.

The French midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season and PSG have been working hard to convince him to sign on a fresh long-term deal over the last few months.




But Rabiot is not close to agreeing any kind of terms with the French champions and the Parisians are now considering their options with the midfielder.

And according to French daily Le Parisien, PSG are now ready to sell the player in January in order to earn a fee from his transaction rather than see him leave in the summer on a free transfer.
 


The Parisians remain keen to see Rabiot sign a new contract, but have been left frustrated by the player’s stalling tactics; Rabiot continues to assess his options.

The French champions are also not prepared to adhere to his contract demands, claimed to be around €10m per year.


Barcelona are interested in signing Rabiot and have been in touch with his representatives to discuss the possibility of the midfielder joining the Catalan giants.

Tottenham have also been long-term admirers of Rabiot and could make a move if he becomes available in the market in January.
 