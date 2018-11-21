Rangers Must Take Inspiration From Our European Run, Former Ger Says

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers legend Sasa Papac believes the current crop of players at Ibrox must take inspiration from the Gers’ 2007/08 campaign in the UEFA Cup, the forerunner to the Europa League.



The Light Blues overcame Panathinaikos, Werder Bremen, Sporting Lisbon and Fiorentina in the knockout stages before losing 2-0 to Zenit Saint Petersburg in the 2008 UEFA Cup final.











Steven Gerrard’s side still have some way to go before they can dream of the final, but Papac believes the team have coped well with the rigours of the competition and need to take it one game at a time to match what the club achieved in 2008.



“It is great to see Rangers in European competition again. I have watched every game on TV and seeing those matches at Ibrox again is terrific”, Papac was quoted as saying by the Daily Record.





“I am so surprised by it because we have not been in Europe over the past few years and the lads have coped with the games really well.



“Now the team has the opportunity to make that next step and the next two games are very important for them.



“It is hard to say how they will go. In 2008, we didn’t know that we were going to make it to the final. We just played from game to game and grew up with every match.



“We weren’t the favourites in many of the games and just tried to do our best job in every match.



"This team must do the same and we will see how it goes.”



Rangers were beaten 4-3 in their last Europa League outing against Spartak Moscow and have dropped to third in Group G, but will have the chance to bounce back when they will take on Villarreal at Ibrox on 29th November.



Gerrard’s side will host Livingston on Saturday in the Scottish Premiership when club football resumes.