Rangers Transfer Supremo Comments On Looming January Window

Rangers director of football Mark Allen insists that the Gers stand ready to add to their squad in the January transfer window, even though they prefer to do the bulk of their business in the summer.



The Light Blues signed nine players in the summer of 2018 and five more on loan as there was a massive squad overhaul under new boss Steven Gerrard.











Gerrard has been backed to look to add to his squad in the new year as he looks to continue to close the gap on rivals Celtic.



And Allen says the club stand ready to support Gerrard by bringing in players in January, even though the numbers will always be smaller than in the summer months.





“It’s important that recruitment never stops whether it’s January or the summer. We are constantly looking to improve with every window of opportunity", Allen said on a Twitter Q&A.



“I think it’s fair to say that most of our activity will take place in the summer window.



"But if an opportunity arises where we can strengthen in January we will do so”, Allen added.



Rangers have manage to stay within touching distance of Celtic so far this season and have also shown good progress in the Europa League.



It remains to be seen how much money Gerrard will be backed with in January and who his targets will be.