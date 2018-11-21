Southampton Aren’t That Bad, Fulham Legend Warns Cottagers

Follow @insidefutbol





Fulham legend Tony Gale has warned that Southampton are not as bad as their results suggest this season ahead of the Cottagers’ meeting with them on Saturday in the Premier League.



Claudio Ranieri will take charge of his first game as manager of Fulham when they host Southampton at Craven Cottage in a relegation six-pointer on Saturday.











Both Fulham and Southampton have endured a disappointing start to the new campaign and are separated by just three points towards the bottom of the table, in 20th and 17th respectively.



The meeting between the two sides will offer each other an opportunity to steer clear of the relegation scrap as they prepare for a crucial and hectic schedule over Christmas.





Gale, who started his career at Fulham and went on to become a central figure at the club, has warned the Cottagers that Southampton are not as bad as their results have suggested so far this season.



The former Fulham defender also added that the Saints have been unfortunate during a few games and feels that it will be a very close and tight affair on Saturday.



“Southampton at the Cottage is first up for the new regime, and not only is it a hugely important fixture for us, it’s a big one for them as well because they’re not in the best of form”, Gale wrote in his column for the club’s official website.



“It’s a big game for both, and hopefully we get the run of the ball and then can get the result.



"I don’t think Southampton are as bad as their results have suggested.



“I’ve commentated on their matches twice this season, and they’ve been very unfortunate.



“They play some good football, most people know how Mark Hughes plays, he doesn’t put shackles on his sides.



“I think it’s going to be a really close, tight game, and hopefully we can nick it.”



Fulham will be aiming to get their season back on track after a horrendous start to the campaign following their return to the Premier League.

