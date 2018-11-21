Steven Gerrard Eases Injury Fears Around Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has revealed that defender Connor Goldson will be available for the Gers’ clash against Livingston on Saturday.



Goldson played every minute for Rangers in the Scottish Premiership before an illness ruled him out of the clash against Motherwell prior to the international break.











Nikola Katic replaced Goldson in the line-up against Motherwell as Gerrard’s side beat the Steelmen 7-1.



Gerrard has revealed that Goldson did not suffer an injury and has recovered from the illness that kept him out of Rangers’ previous game.





“Connor Goldson is fine again too, that was more of an illness rather than an injury which kept him out against Motherwell.



“He has recovered well and he is available for the weekend”, Gerrard told RangersTV.



Goldson has made 12 appearances for Rangers in the Scottish Premiership this season and will hope to return to the starting line-up on Saturday.



Gerrard’s side have a game in hand over second-placed Hearts and are just two points behind the Jambos in the Premiership table.



Goldson’s return will be a boost for Rangers as they will play 10 games in a little over 30 days leading up to Christmas.