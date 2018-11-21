XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/11/2018 - 13:05 GMT

Steven Gerrard Eases Injury Fears Around Rangers Star

 




Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has revealed that defender Connor Goldson will be available for the Gers’ clash against Livingston on Saturday.

Goldson played every minute for Rangers in the Scottish Premiership before an illness ruled him out of the clash against Motherwell prior to the international break.




Nikola Katic replaced Goldson in the line-up against Motherwell as Gerrard’s side beat the Steelmen 7-1.

Gerrard has revealed that Goldson did not suffer an injury and has recovered from the illness that kept him out of Rangers’ previous game.
 


“Connor Goldson is fine again too, that was more of an illness rather than an injury which kept him out against Motherwell.

“He has recovered well and he is available for the weekend”, Gerrard told RangersTV.


Goldson has made 12 appearances for Rangers in the Scottish Premiership this season and will hope to return to the starting line-up on Saturday.

Gerrard’s side have a game in hand over second-placed Hearts and are just two points behind the Jambos in the Premiership table.

Goldson’s return will be a boost for Rangers as they will play 10 games in a little over 30 days leading up to Christmas.

 