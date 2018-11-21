This Is What I Want – Steven Gerrard On Rangers Star Giving Him Selection Headache

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has admitted that he is facing a headache in terms of selection with Gareth McAuley returning to full fitness, but insisted that it is healthy for the team in general.



McAuley, who joined Rangers on a free transfer in September after being released by West Brom, made his debut for the Gers during their 7-1 win over Motherwell before the international break.











The 38-year-old veteran defender has played just the 45 minutes of football due to the fitness issues that have severely restricted his involvement for Rangers this term.



However, McAuley clocked the full 90 minutes during Northern Ireland’s UEFA Nations League clash against Austria on Sunday and is now in contention for a place in the starting eleven at Ibrox.





Gerrard admitted that he is now facing a headache with respect to selection after McAuley’s return to action, but insisted that it is indeed healthy for Rangers.



“Yes, but I had that problem beforehand [with respect to selection after McAuley’s return to fitness]”, Gerrard told Rangers TV.



“Gareth would have been quite within his rights to knock on my door and say 'why didn't I start against Motherwell?', because he was training ever so well.



“We have got four central defenders for two positions and they have all got an argument that they could play.



“But they have to keep fighting it out and that is what football is about and that is what I have wanted.



“And I think it will benefit Rangers as in competition for places, not just in terms of defence, everywhere and that is what we have got.”



Rangers will next face Livingston at Ibrox on Saturday in the Premiership.

